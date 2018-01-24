Former Blue Ridge School Basketball Stars Shine at UVA

Three former Blue Ridge School basketball players were on the floor Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena when #2 Virginia played host to #18 Clemson.

Palmyra's Aamir Simms made his first career start for Clemson. The 6'7" forward scored a career-high nine points and had six rebounds. The nine points were the second most on Clemson's team.

Teammate Scott Spencer, a sophomore from Suffolk scored five points off the bench including a three-pointer.

UVa's Mamadi Diakite had just two points but had a career-high three blocked shots and two steals.

Diakite, Spencer and Simms played together one season at Blue Ridge winning the state championship in 2014-15.

After the game Tuesday, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell talked about Simms' improvement in his first season at Clemson.

"He's got a great presence about him. He's obviously physically ready," says Brownell. "He's continued to build his confidence and as he's slimmed down since he came to Clemson which I think he needed to do to help his mobility and athleticism, and he's just continued to work. I told our folks down there [Clemson] that his minutes were about ready to increase dramatically to 12-15 minutes per game, just because he was starting to understand exactly what we needed to do. His practices were miles away from where they were at the beginning of the year, but he's a guy that can do a lot of different things, he can dribble it a little bit, he can pass it, he can make a shot. We love him."