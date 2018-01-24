Report: Virginia Court Reforms Don’t Ease License Suspensions

Roughly one million Virginians currently have suspended driver's licenses because of failure to pay court fees.

No license often means difficulty getting to work, or even getting a job, which makes paying back those fines even more tricky.

A new study [PDF] by the Legal Aid Justice Center shows that even though payment plan reforms went into effect in 2017, the same number of people have suspended drivers licenses.

Attorneys at the center say it's time to attack the law head-on.

The Legal Aid Justice Center says it is supporting Virginia Senate Bill 181. The bill would completely repeal the law that suspends driver’s licenses for failure to pay court fees.

Richmond, Va., January 24, 2018—Nearly one million Virginia driver’s licenses remain suspended for unpaid court debt a year after significant legislative and judicial efforts at reforms aimed at helping people reinstate their licenses, according to a new report released today by the Legal Aid Justice Center.

Between 2011 and 2015, the commonwealth’s license-for-payment system led to the sentencing of approximately 1.74 million jail days for people charged with driving on a license suspended only for failure to pay court fines and costs, which is an average of more than 348,000 jail days each year.

The report,“Driving on Empty: Payment Plan Reforms Don’t Fix Virginia’s Court Debt Crisis,”[PDF] examines 116 general district court payment plan policies and finds that:

Payment plan policies in place across Virginia are not designed to take into account people’s individual financial circumstances, resulting in unrealistic and unaffordable payment plans that often lead to default;

More than 1/3 of GDC polices do not mention ability to pay at all. None provides any indication how it evaluates ability to pay or what that means for payment plan terms; and

Many courts have no community service provisions (or very restrictive community service provisions), charge arbitrarily high down payments to enter plans, fail to mention the statutory right to seek modification of plans, or restrict access to subsequent payment plans for indebted Virginians who default.

