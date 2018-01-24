Senator Proposing Bills to Help Virginia Firefighters Battle Cancer

Cancer is the leading cause of death among America's firefighters, and a state senator is stepping up to protect his heroes at home.

22nd District Senator Mark J.Peake has introduced three bills that he says could change the future of firefighters in the commonwealth.

“His name was Victor Breeden, and he was a volunteer firefighter with Kents Store,” said the Republican senator.

Breeden died last April after working 11 years at the department, one year shy of worker's compensation.

“We see some are contracting cancer with much less than 12 years of service,” Peake said.

Kents Store Volunteer Fire Company Chief Andrew Pullen says firefighters aren't just getting lung cancer: He listed testicular cancer, throat cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, rectal cancer, and colon cancer.

Protective gear is getting more advanced, but Pullen said it’s the construction and furniture material in homes that has changed: “When it burns, it releases so many carcinogens and those are the carcinogens that we are either inhaling or that are attaching to our turnout gear, our trucks, our tools, and in turn it absorbs thorough our skin,” he explained.

Statistics say 1 in 3 firefighters will get cancer, and Pullen says numbers like that make him question his future.

“It makes you think. I know I have a daughter at home and a family. I’ve been here for 16 years, why do I need to do anymore? I’m going to get cancer, why should I keep doing this? And it’s just the pride in what you do, and what we've all signed up to do we're not going stop,” said the fire chief.

Peake wants the working years come down to 5 for insurance. He also proposes coverage expand to cover the types of cancers firefighters are actually getting.

Localities are worried that this will cost more room in the budget.

“And I understand that, right now we do not want to pass an unfunded mandate onto localities,” said Peake.

The senator says he wants to get this funded at the state level.

Peake has two other bills on the table: one to add firefighters to a statewide cancer registry, and the other to fund cancer prevention. He thinks those will pass without much opposition.