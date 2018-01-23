Greene County Rejects Plan for Affordable Housing in Business-Zoned Land

Hopes for new affordable housing in Greene County were squashed Tuesday night.

Supervisors are hearing from people in the community on what they want to see instead of a new apartment complex.

The people who wanted to develop the land say Greene County needs more affordable housing, but people in the community are saying the location is wrong place at the wrong time.

The property that was up for debate sits next to the Ruckersville Gallery on Route 29 South.

The Mark-Dana Corporation was asking supervisors for a special use permit that would have rezoned the property into an R-2 residential zone.

But supervisors and those in attendance agreed that keeping the land zoned as “B-2” would be better for business and would prevent, among other things, school overcrowding.

“School impacts states that 105 units of this proposed multi-family development project projects 30 children to inhabit said dwellings. Even only 30 new enrolled students increases classroom and teacher impact by 300 percent,” Nancy Rodland, former Greene County teacher, said.

“It's the wrong time because we don't have the infrastructure, despite some of the comments, it’s not there. We're talking about reservoir will be there eventually, we're talking about schools that will be overloaded,” Keith Bourne, county resident, said.

The “Seminole Place Project” would have brought one-hundred five new residential units.

Supervisors echoed the public's concerns of school overcrowding and traffic concerns. The special use permit was unanimously denied.