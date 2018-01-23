Charlottesville Police Warn to Lock Car Doors After String of Break Ins

Charlottesville police are issuing a warning: lock your car doors.

It's a problem that has led to a number of people finding their cars rummaged through with money missing.

Police say they've received more than 40 reports this month. About 15 happened within one night.

One victim who didn't want to use her name says having someone go through her unlocked car is unsettling.

"The keys were gone. The front area of the vehicle had been ransacked … packages torn open, that kind of thing. There didn't seem to be anything missing,” she said.

It's affecting people living along Blue Ridge Road, Rosser Lane and Rugby Road.

Now, it's spreading to Fifeville.

"Someone setting out to do this, they're looking in vehicles and they're checking doors,” Officer Charles Davis of the Charlottesville Police Department said.