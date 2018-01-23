Quantcast

Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores and Highlights

Na'il Arnold dunks against Orange County Na'il Arnold dunks against Orange County

BOYS BASKETBALL
Albemarle 74, Orange County 58
STAB 70, Woodberry Forest 41
FUMA 74, Trinity 51
Louisa County 55, Charlottesville 38
Monticello 69, Fluvanna County 40
Western Albemarle 64, Powhatan 51
Dan River 60, Nelson County 47
Goochland 47, Buckingham County 31

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fluvanna County 31, Monticello 29
Goochland 38, Buckingham County 32
Western Albemarle 35, Powhatan 30


 

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

