#2 UVA Cruises Past Clemson 61-36, Cavs Go 8-0 in ACC for 1st time in 37 Years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Devon Hall led No. 2 Virginia with 14 points as Virginia defeated Clemson 61-36 from John Paul Jones Arena Tuesday night.

It was the Cavaliers 11th straight win as they improved to 8-0 for the first time since the 1980-81 season, when Ralph Sampson was a sophomore at UVA.

The Wahoos now have a 19-1 overall record and are a perfect 13-0 at home this season.

Virginia held the Tigers to just 13 points in the second half, which is the fewest its allowed all season.

The 'Hoos allowed the Tigers to shoot just 31% as Clemson scored the fewest points it has all season.

It was also the fewest Virginia's allowed this year.

Kyle Guy chipped in 12 points as he reached double-digits for the fifth time in a row.

The Cavaliers forced 19 turnovers and outrebounded the Tigers 35-28.

The 11-game winning streak is Virginia's longest since the 2015-16 season. 

Virginia travels to Durham to face No. 4 Duke for a 2:00 p.m. tip off.

