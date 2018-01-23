Greene County Sheriff's Office Charge 2 in Connection to Possession of Meth

Numerous narcotics were found on the scene

Both were charged with possession of methamphetamine

Greene County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

On Tuesday, January 23, 2018, Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigators were investigating a suspicious vehicle that was located in a parking lot in the Ruckersville area. Through the course of the investigation two individuals were arrested. Both of these individuals are from the Northern Virginia area and have no connection to Greene County.

Seth Michael Sheffield age 28 was charged with:

18.2-248 possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

Mr. Sheffield is currently being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Ellen Antoninette Peaytt age 27 was charged with:

18.2-248 possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

Ms. Peaytt is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail on a $3000 secure bond.

Numerous other narcotics were recovered from the scene and are awaiting identification from the Department of Forensic Science. Charges are pending on the results.

Photographs attached of both individuals and releated illegal narcotics.