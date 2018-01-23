Police Investigating Crash That Killed 18-Year-Old Amherst Woman

Release from Virginia State Police:

At approximately 4:50 p.m. yesterday (Jan. 22), Virginia State Police were called to the scene of a fatal crash in Amherst County.

A 2003 Ford Focus was traveling south on Route 778 near the intersection of Route 627 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2013 Freightliner Columbia 120 tractor trailer.

The sedan driver – Kaylynn N. Gardner, 18, of Amherst, Va. – was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

No charges were placed. The crash remains under investigation.