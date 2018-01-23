End of An Era: NBC29 Bids Farewell to Norm Sprouse

Norm Sprouse's last regular weathercast for NBC29 aired in the 12:30 p.m. newscast on Tuesday, January 23.

Although Norm won't be doing weathercasts anymore, he will stay with the station in a behind-the-scenes role and continue to do the community calendar for you on air. He will certainly be missed doing forecasts, but we're glad he's able to blend part-time retirement and part-time work by staying with the station this way.

Norm has been a part of NBC29 since February 1, 1990. It's impossible to measure just how large a role he has played in this community for the past 27 years. For his final day, some of his past colleagues are sharing stories of their time sharing the desk with Norm. See what they have to say about Norm's legacy in the videos above.