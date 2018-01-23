Researchers Studying Safety of Natural Bridge

Now that Natural Bridge in Rockbridge County is a state park, extra steps are being taken to make sure it's safe.

Natural Bridge is one of hundreds of natural arches in the world, but it has one unique feature: “It's the only natural-rock bridge we know of in the world that has a highway going over the top of it,” engineering geologist Dr. Skip Watts said.

Roughly 2,000 vehicles traveled Route 11 every day, according to a report from 2016, driving right on top of the span.

“The bridge itself is in no danger of collapse. There's no danger to the motoring public of driving across the bridge. The biggest problem is loose rock on the sides of the bridge,” said Watts.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is working with the state Department of Conservation and Recreation to conduct a geological study. They've contracted Radford University to do the testing, and Watts is leading the work.

“So far we have done geophysical studies to look at the interior of the bridge. We've done external mapping using laser surveying,” he said.

They've used drones to capture images and create 3D-models of the bridge, showing sensitive areas, and climbers are putting in vibration sensors.

“The things that we hope to find out down the road is whether or not traffic vibrations are making some of the sensitive areas on the bridge less stable,” explained Watts.

The six-month study is expected to be done in March.