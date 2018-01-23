Seeing Fewer NBC29 Posts in Your Facebook News Feed? Here are Simple Steps to Remedy That

Facebook has made some changes that will impact what you see in your newsfeed. The algorithm has been changed to show you more posts from friends and family and fewer posts from news organizations. Because of that change, you may see fewer NBC29 posts in your newsfeed.

You can always visit us at https://www.facebook.com/NBC29/, but if you want to continue seeing our posts in your newsfeed, there are a few simple settings you can check to make sure you don’t miss an update from us.

On Mobile Devices:

1. Visit our page in the Facebook app.

2. Below our name you’ll see "Like" and "Follow" buttons.

3. If you haven’t liked our page yet, you can do so by tapping the ‘Like’ button.

4. Next, tap the “Follow” button.

5. Tap ‘See First’ under the ‘IN YOUR NEWSFEED’ section.

6. From here you can also edit notifications from NBC29. Click the pencil icon next to ‘NOTIFICATIONS’ to set your preferences.

On a desktop or laptop computer:

1. Visit our Facebook page by clicking here.

2. Just below our cover photo you’ll see "Like" and "Follow" buttons.

3. If you haven’t liked our page yet, you can do so by hovering over the ‘Like’ button and clicking.

4. Then, hover on the “Follow” or “Following” button.

5. Click ‘See First’ under the ‘IN YOUR NEWSFEED’ section.

6. From here you can also edit notifications from NBC29. Click the pencil icon next to ‘NOTIFICATIONS’ to set your preferences.

That's it, you should be all set to continue seeing our posts in your newsfeed!