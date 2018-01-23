CASPCA Takes in Mastiffs From South Korean Dog Meat Farm

Four new furry guests are now at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals after being rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea.



These four dogs were part of a rescue operation that took place back in November.

Humane Society International saved 170 dogs from the farm in Namyangju, South Korea. The CASPCA decided to help by letting a few of them stay in the shelter.

Humane Society International says the dogs were found living in horrible conditions, and were stuck inside crates standing on wire mesh all day. Many were found starving to death, pregnant, and covered in sores.

A variety of breeds were saved, but the dogs are the CASPCA are mastiffs. Korean mastiffs are one of the most common breeds found on meat farms in Asia.

"They will probably be ready in a couple weeks,” says Angie Gunter, who works for the CASPCA. “The biggest things with these dogs is they are extremely shy. They are sweet, docile, but shy. So we want to get them more acclimated to human beings and just being around and socializing before placing them in homes."

This farm in South Korea has been shut down and is one of about 17,000 that exist in the country. The dogs were quarantined and have all been vaccinated, so the shelter will have them ready for adoption in the next two months.

Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Press Release:

A group of mastiffs rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea by Humane Society International (HSI) arrived in Virginia, where they were placed with the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA (CASPCA) through our Emergency Placement Partnership with HSUS.

The mastiffs are part of 170 dogs HSI rescued from the dog meat farm in Namyangju, which is located a mere two hours' drive from the Pyeongchang Olympic stadium. At the Namyangju farm, dogs including golden retrievers, spaniels, beagles, greyhounds as well as Korean jindos and mastiffs, were kept in filthy and deprived conditions, spending their whole lives in rows of barren wire cages, exposed to the elements with no veterinary care.

The dogs at the farm lived in deplorable conditions, with many suffering from eye infections, skin disease, as well as painful leg and paw sores from endless days of standing and sitting on thin wire mesh.

A video documenting the rescue operation can be viewed on HSI's Facebook page here and here.

“We are so fortunate to be able to provide assistance through our Emergency Placement Partnership with HSUS for these dogs. Each of the dogs were at death’s doorstep with uncertain futures, living in horrendous conditions. We are relieved that they will soon be placed in loving homes, where they will get the chance to live happy and healthy lives. It is moving and rewarding to make a difference in the lives of these dogs, as well as increase awareness of the good work that local animal shelters do and the help we offer to all homeless dogs and cats in need,” says Angie Gunter, Executive Director of the CASPCA.

Currently, the CASPCA staff are working on familiarizing the Mastiff’s to their new environment before they are made available for adoption. Please continue to follow us on social media and our website for updates on these dogs. We will share further updates and their progress while at the CASPCA.