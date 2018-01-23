Couple Involved in Shooting Death of a Child Accept Plea Deal

Two people charged in connection to the accidental death of a small boy have taken a plea deal.

Back in May 2016, four-year-old Cole Clark managed to accidentally shoot and kill himself in an Orange County home. Authorities say there were four other children in the home on Cecilia Lane, which was being used as a daycare center.

The couple avoided a six-day jury trial that was slated to begin on Tuesday, January 23, and accepted the plea deal.

Twenty-seven-year-old Heather Massey admitted to one count of felony child abuse with serious injury, and 25-year-old Nicholas Stoia admitted to a misdemeanor count of recklessly handling a firearm.

The other charges against the couple were dropped as part of the plea agreement. Both are set to be sentenced on April 19 at 9:30 a.m.