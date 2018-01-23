Plane Back in Service After Reporting Problems with Landing Gear

United Airlines plane that had reported issue with its landing gear

A scary situation at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) Tuesday morning ended in a safe landing.

The airport tower received a call just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 23, from the pilot of a United Airlines flight. Nine people were on board the flight from Dulles International Airport.

"The pilot our inbound United flight from Dulles indicated he had a landing-gear issue. Our Station 9 responded, and the aircraft landed safely and all our passengers deplaned safely," said Jason Burch with CHO.

The issue with the landing gear was corrected while the plane was still in the air, a few miles out from CHO.

The plane was cleared by safety crews at the airport and is back in service.