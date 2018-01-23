JMRL Northside Library to Host New Year Job Fair

Photo courtesy of JMRL. Photo taken by Steve Trumbull.

Release from the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library:

Northside Library will host a job fair in partnership with the Virginia Workforce Center on Tuesday, January 30 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Attendees will get the chance to sit down 1-on-1 with more than 15 representatives from local employers, and get away from stressful online applications to talk to real people.

Bringing a resume is encouraged but not required. The Workforce Center, the Downtown Job Center, or the Albemarle County Job Center can help with interview prep or writing a resume if needed.

Prior to the fair, at 1 p.m., the library will also host a valuable workshop on job interviewing techniques.

This job fair is for ages 16+.

For those unable to attend the event in January, a second job fair will be held on Wednesday, February 21 between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.