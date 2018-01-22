Quantcast

Monday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Tori Carter-Johnston scored 12 points in Tandem Friends win over Regents

BOYS BASKETBALL
Albemarle 60, Harrisonburg 55
Tandem Friends 64, Regents 53
East Rockingham 68, Madison County 44
Randolph Henry 57, Goochland 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tandem Friends 42, Regents 19
Buffalo Gap 44, Stuarts Draft 39
Harrisonburg 66, Albemarle 43

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

