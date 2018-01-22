Region Ten Offering Free Courses to Teach Mental Illness Warning Signs

A mental health resource center in Albemarle County wants to reach more people, after this past summer's horrific events.

It's now offering free training courses, for a limited time, to teach people about the warning signs of mental illness.

Region Ten has been hosting mental health first aid training services for more than six years but now, it's trying to expand its outreach.

"People are feeling anxiety, feelings of overwhelm, for folks that are direct victims there's trauma,” Rebecca Kendall, coalition director at Community Mental Health and Wellness coalition,said.

The center started offering monthly courses back in 2011 for $25, but now they want to reach more people.

"Folks, on average, wait about 10 years before they get treatment for their symptoms of mental health and substance abuse, that's a long time to wait for getting help,” Lori Wood of Region Ten of prevention outpatient and crisis services for youth said.

Right now, they're waiving the fee for faith-based groups and those working with vulnerable teens, so they can get the training they need for free.

"They learn warning signs. They learn risk factors. They learn how to access for risk of suicide or harm. They learn how to pay attention to those, they learn about community resources,” Wood said.

After the course, Region Ten wants people to feel more comfortable in crisis situations.

"I hope we decrease stigma that we get people to help early, and that they feel like they have a plan and resources,” Wood said.

Region Ten is also working closely with Albemarle County and Charlottesville public schools to work on a training program for their staff to know the warning signs of mental illnesses.