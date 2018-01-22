UVA Student Protected by DACA Discusses Effects of Senate Vote

The futures of a group of undocumented immigrants living in central Virginia remain in limbo with no final deal struck in Congress for them to avoid deportation.

Sin Barreras, an advocacy group, estimates there are at least 200 children protected from deportation by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals in schools around Charlottesville. That number doesn't count the "Dreamers" from around the country that are here in Charlottesville studying at the University of Virginia.

Ibad Pathan is a fourth-year student at UVA studying computer science, and he's also a DACA recipient.

Pathan's family brought him to the United States from his birthplace in the United Arab Emirates when he was barely four years old. Before DACA gave him protection from deportation, Pathan says he couldn't work or drive because of his undocumented status. With help from the protections DACA offers, he paid his way through community college and later transferred to UVA with the dream of a career in computer science.

But now he's beginning to feel uncertain about his future again now that DACA's fate is unknown. The immigration policy has been thrown into the center of the debate in Washington that caused the government to shut down on Saturday, January 20.

“You finally think - OK, well, I'm good again - I'm finally able to do the things everyone else is able to do and I'm going to go ahead and finish college and start living a normal life,” says Pathan. “Then you're very abruptly shown the reality of things and, OK, well, now you can't, and now you have to worry again, every day.”

Pathan is protected from deportation by the DACA program until 2019, and expects to graduate from UVA in May. He's cautiously optimistic for his future as an American "Dreamer."

A Senate vote on Monday, January 22, to reopen the federal government gives Congress a new deadline of February 8 to take action to keep DACA in place.

Groups that work with immigrants in central Virginia encourage them to meet with advocates in the community and attorneys at the Legal Aid Justice Center to gain a further understanding of their rights. They also encourage supporters of those protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals to lobby lawmakers to reach a deal for "Dreamers."