Charlottesville Man Accused of Malicious Wounding During Aug. 12, 2017

Another person is facing charges in connection to the violence that occurred in downtown Charlottesville on August 12, 2017.

Friday, January 19, officers charged 51-year-old Donald Blakney with malicious wounding. He was brought before a magistrate and released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.

The Charlottesville man is accused of assaulting someone in the 100 block area of East Market Street on the same day as Jason Kessler's Unite the Right rally.

According to the criminal complaint filed, Blakney struck a man in the head with a stick he believed to be associated with the controversial rally. The complaint adds that this was prior to Blakney being struck in the face and called a racial slur by a different man.

Blakney went before a judge in Charlottesville General District Court Monday, January 22. His case was continued until March 8.

The Charlottesville Police Department said it will not be releasing any additional information on the investigation at this time.

01/22/2018 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:

At this time, this is all the information that can be released related to this investigation.