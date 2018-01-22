Electric Co-op to Bring Central Virginians Better Internet Access

A new $100 million project is aimed at giving people who live in rural areas of central Virginia better internet access.

The Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is installing fiber optic cable across 4,600 miles of power lines. It plans to get the project done in five years.

The co-op says it will be funded by grants and loans, and won't burden the taxpayers. It also says the project will open opportunities in places that need high-tech help.

“Something that urban and suburban areas in America have and rural areas are doing without,” says Melissa Gay, the communications manager for CVEC. “We'd like to make a difference and share our fiber optic cable with our members to improve their quality of lives."

The first-year pilot program has been approved. The Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is still working on where to base the project, but says once hires are made it will create more than 20 jobs.