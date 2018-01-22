UVA Basketball Remains Ranked #2, Hosts #18 Clemson Tuesday

The UVa basketball team remains ranked number two this week in the Associated Press poll behind number one ranked Villanova.

Virginia (18-1, 7-0 ACC) will host #18 Clemson (16-3, 5-2 ACC) on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers rallied to beat Wake Forest Sunday night 59-49. The 'Hoos trailed by two at halftime. It was only the second time this season Virginia has trailed at the half. The Cavaliers have now won ten straight games and look like a well-oiled machine using an eight-man rotation.

"We maybe had more depth last year but sometimes it's hard to get continuity or a flow," says UVa head coach Tony Bennett. "We had young guys playing, Kyle and Ty and you look at some of the experienced players, it was who's hot, how are we playing and it can be hard to get into a rhythm. This year those guys on the perimeter know they're going to play."

The 'Hoos have gotten a big boost off the bench from redshirt-freshman De'Andre Hunter. Hunter scored 16 points Sunday against Wake Forest, ten of the points coming in the final ten minutes of the game. Hunter has scored in double figures in five of the last six games and shot 70 percent from the field (14-of-20) in Virginia's last two games.

"His diversity, his ability to score inside-outside and even defensively has really helped us," says Bennett. "He's found a nice niche and he's really helped us. He's been a catalyst for us offensively and defensively and he's getting some good matchups. We're going more four-guard oriented when he's in the game."

Virginia has a perfect 12-0 record at John Paul Jones arena this season. The 'Hoos will host a Clemson team that is ranked 18th, but suffered a big blow this past weekend, losing its second-leading scorer, senior forward, Donte Grantham to a season-ending knee injury.

"That's always a tough blow, you hate to see that for young men and for that team but they have very good players and a quality team,' says Bennett. "They'll adjust and I'm sure they'll look a little different in some ways but you never know, this will be their first game without Grantham so they'll play some other guys and you got to be ready for that."

Virginia and Clemson tipoff at 7pm Tuesday night at JPJ.