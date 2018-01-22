Va. State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police Press Release:

Virginia State Police Trooper J.D. Cash is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred Jan. 20, 2018, at 3:15 p.m., on Interstate 81 at the 226 mile marker.

A 2006 Ford Mustang was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the right side of the interstate and struck the guardrail. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to spin across the southbound lanes, run off the left side of the I-81 and strike another guardrail. The vehicle finally came to rest in the southbound lanes of I-81.

The Mustang’s driver, Ian S. Vowels, 22, of Bealeton, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Vowels was not wearing a seatbelt. Trooper Cash charged Vowels with DUI.

The Mustang’s passenger, Ryland M.D. Cox, 21, of Catlett, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.