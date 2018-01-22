Community Invited to Take Part in Race Relations Conversation

City of Charlottesville Press Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Local community members who are ready to get involved with action about race relations in Charlottesville are invited to a Dialogue on Race Action Strategy Meeting this evening at 6 p.m. at the African American Heritage Center in the Jefferson School.

Teams will be created to address issues and concerns in the following areas:

Education

Economics

Government

Social/Cultural

Recovery/Preparation (related to events of July 8 & Aug. 12)

The Dialogue on Race is a City of Charlottesville initiative that began in 2009. The community of Charlottesville came together in courageous conversations that led to creation of the City of Promise education group, the Chamber Diversity Business Council, the Human Rights Commission and the Office of Human Rights just to name a few.



To see what came out of the 2010 Dialogue on Race, go to charlottesville.org/dialogue. You can also see what ideas are being considered for the 2018 Dialogue on Race. We need your involvement because "race still matters".



For more information call 434-970-3023.