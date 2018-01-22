RWSA: Lane Closure on Route 240 in Crozet, January 24-25, 2018

01/22/2018 Release from the Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority:

Due to inclement weather, the work originally scheduled for January 16, 2018 was unable to take place. This work has been rescheduled for Wednesday January 24 to Thursday January 25, 2018.

The scope of work remains the same: Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority, along with Faulconer Construction, will be performing water line repair work. The repair will take place on Route 240 near Park Ridge Drive in Crozet, VA and is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

Traffic control will be present and will consist of a lane shift into the painted median, to minimize the impact on through traffic, however speeds may be reduced in the work area.

Work is scheduled to end at 4:30 p.m. and the normal traffic pattern will be restored.

Please visit www.rivanna.org for the most up-to-date information.