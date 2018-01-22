Charlottesville Parks & Recreation Hosting Job Fair on January 27

01/22/2018 Release from Charlottesville:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The Charlottesville Parks & Recreation Department will host a job fair on Saturday, January 27, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center. The job fair is an opportunity for job seekers to meet with Parks & Recreation staff, learn about various positions and apply on-site.

The job fair will feature Parks & Recreation staff representatives from all areas of the department and will be recruiting for the various seasonal and year-round positions. Job seekers will have the opportunity to discuss the open positions with staff and learn more about working for Parks & Recreation as well as submit applications on-site for positions they are interested in.

A sample of positions that are currently open include; program instructors, group exercise instructors, camp leaders, lifeguards, athletic officials, landscapers, custodial maintenance, therapeutic camp staff and more.

The job fair is free and open to anyone interested in working for Charlottesville Parks & Recreation.

Carver Recreation Center is located at 233 4th St., NW inside the Jefferson School City Center. For more information, please call (434) 970-3053.