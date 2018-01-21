Mt. Zion Church Applies MLK's Teachings to Summer Events

The pews were packed with over 100 people

Community leaders are reflecting on the hatred and racism seen in Charlottesville this past year and are looking ahead to change in 2018 as they celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

People packed inside Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church on Sunday, January 21, to celebrate King’s legacy. Attendees applied his message to the events that shook the Charlottesville community to its core over the summer.

Hundreds of people came to the annual community celebration to sing, pray, and reflect. The two-hour service was aimed at promoting love over hate.

“We have our challenges, yes,” says Pastor Alvin Edwards. “But Charlottesville needs to come together as a city and let this world know that, yes, we had them here, but they don't change who we are."

The pews were packed as community members came together for the 34th-annual Martin Luther King Jr. worship service on Sunday. The message of the Sunday night event was simple:

"Be the difference,” says Edwards. “Not talk about it. Be it."

Edwards encouraged those in the audience to carry out King’s teachings, and combat violence with love.

“Love is the only thing that brings people together,” says Edwards. “Hate divides us, and we don't need anything else to divide us in this community.”

The service featured a variety of speakers and singers who all promoted unity within the community.

Each year, the congregation honors one Charlottesville citizen with the MLK Community Award. This year, University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan was the honoree.

“I'm terribly honored, and frankly I was quite surprised - I didn't know this was coming,” says Sullivan.

Recipients of this award are chosen for their efforts in fostering King’s principles and ideals within the community. Church leaders believe that Sullivan embodied those traits over the past year.

“What happened last August might have been the first word, but it's not the last word,” says Sullivan.

Each year the church also picks a local organization to benefit. The proceeds collected from Sunday night’s celebration will go to the City of Promise.