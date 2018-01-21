Business Leaders Inspire High School Students at Symposium

Business leaders from across the country are inspiring high school students in Charlottesville to "think big."

Thinking ambitiously was the message at the second Greenway Symposium at St. Anne's-Belfield School on Sunday, January 21.

Last year, the event featured leaders in the community. This year, the symposium expanded to include authors, inventors, and consultants from all over the country. On Sunday, students heard stories of success, failure, and overcoming obstacles.

“We're trying to bring the Charlottesville community together to discuss important issues and build a bridge between St. Anne's and the rest of the community,” says Max Krupnick.

The event was open to all community members, and more than 150 people attended.