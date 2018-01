The #2 Virginia men's basketball team won its 10th game in a row on Sunday night, as the Cavaliers defeated Wake Forest 59-49 in Winston-Salem, NC.

UVa has held nine of its nineteen opponents to under 50 points this season, and it is 73-2 when holding opponents under 50 points in the Tony Bennett era (9-0 in 2017-18).

The 'Hoos made just 10-of-28 shots from the field in the 1st half (35.7 percent), and they trailed 24-22 at halftime.

Sophomore Kyle Guy led Virginia with 17 points, four assists, and four steals.

Redshirt freshman De'Andre Hunter had 16 points off the bench, and made 7-of-11 shots from the field.

Hunter has reached double figures in scoring in five of the last six games.

Virginia (18-1, 7-0 ACC) returns to action on Tuesday night at home against #20 Clemson.