New Jersey First Lady Discloses Sexual Assault While at UVA

A member of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors says she was a victim of sexual assault when she was a student at the university.

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy told her story to a crowd gathered for a women's march in Morristown on Saturday, January 20.

Murphy says she was attacked during her second year at UVA when a man pulled her into some bushes, tried to take her clothes off, and put a crab apple in her mouth to silence her. Murphy says she bit her attacker's hand and ran off to a nearby fraternity house, where students called police.

Statement from the University of Virginia:

The University of Virginia is aware of Ms. Murphy’s remarks on Saturday that she was sexually assaulted during her time as an undergraduate student at the University in 1984. The University has been in touch with Ms. Murphy to offer support and extends its deep sympathies to her.

The University takes seriously any report of sexual assault or harassment regardless of when the incident occurred.& It is our understanding from Ms. Murphy that her attacker was not affiliated with the University and that the incident was reported to local law enforcement at the time.

The University is grateful for Ms. Murphy’s longtime commitment to UVA and is fortunate to have her expertise on its Board of Visitors. She is a role model for our students and is to be commended for her bravery in sharing the harrowing details associated with her attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.