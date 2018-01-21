Shenandoah National Park Keeps Gates Open During Government Shutdown

King's Popcorn has not yet seen an economic impact

People may visit the park, but at their own risk

Despite the government shutdown due to a lapse in funding, some federal operations – like Shenandoah National Park - are still open to the public but with limited access.

Access to some national parks remained open even as things came to a halt on Saturday, January 20, which is unlike the 2013 government shutdown when everything shut down.

Emergency and rescue services are limited at the park, and visitors entering onto federally owned land may do so at their own risk. The park is open to visitors, but they won't see park rangers around or be able to use basic services like restrooms.

“I think it's a shame there's a government shutdown, and I think it's a shame that the people are now without a job,” says Beth Tipton, a park visitor on Sunday, January 21.

Some cyclists enjoyed their day pedaling along Skyline Drive, but they know the shutdown comes with its drawbacks when exploring the park.

“With the rangers not being here, if anything does happen, if somebody has an accident - what do you do? You know, it's dangerous,” says Ann Wachtel, who visited Shenandoah National Park on Sunday.

Despite the lack of services, people still came out to enjoy the national park on Sunday.

“We were coming back up, and instead of driving home on the highway – 95, and seeing a bunch of city and industry - we decided to come a little further west and come through the countryside and see the beautiful scenery,” says Don Ellershaw, who was also at the park on Sunday.

Ellershaw says he's more worried about the military and government employees who won't be working or get a paycheck.

“I'm a little sick of Washington, the Republican Democrats fighting back and forth,” says Ellershaw. “Do your job - your job was not to go down there and bicker with each other, your job was to go down there and represent the people in your district.”

King’s popcorn - which suffered a big loss during the last government shut down - says it hasn't seen an impact from this one so far.

“I think the difference mainly would be the season, because when they closed down before, we were actually in season,” says Veronica King, who owns King’s Gourmet Popcorn. “This is our slow season, so that's probably the biggest difference.”

The National Park Service says some access may change without notice due to conditions like snow and ice.

Trash collection and road maintenance - including snow plowing - will not happen during the shutdown.