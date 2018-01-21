Charlottesville Businesses Raise Money to Support East African Communities

Charlottesville's Champion Brewing Company and Brasserie Saison have raised more than $4,600 to support rural communities in east Africa.

On Sunday, January 21, the check for that money raised was donated to Waterboys, a nonprofit founded by Philadelphia Eagles player Chris Long, that builds wells to provide clean drinking water in east African countries.

Nate Boyer, a former Seattle Seahawk and one of the many National Football League players dedicated to this cause, accepted the donation on behalf of the organization. He says both he and Long are grateful for Charlottesville's generosity.

“I know Charlottesville's been through a lot this year, so to see the resiliency in all that - that's huge, and I know that means a lot to Chris that they continue to support him, things that he’s involved with - but that communities like this they come together in times of crisis locally but also abroad and that’s what it’s all about,” says Boyer.

Champion Brewing Company raised most of the money through the sale of its Waterboys IPA - a beer brewed in collaboration with former University of Virginia All-American Chris Long.