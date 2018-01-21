PVCC to Hold Information Sessions for Sonography Program

Piedmont Virginia Community College Press Release:

(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College will hold a series of information sessions for its diagnostic medical sonography program from Monday, Jan. 29, through Monday, April 23, 2018.

The diagnostic medical sonography (DMS) program at PVCC prepares students for entry-level jobs administering diagnostic ultrasound exams to individuals in hospitals, clinics or doctors' offices. Successful graduates of the program are eligible to take the American Registry of Radiologic Technologist (ARRT) Sonography Certification Exam and the American Diagnostic Medical Sonography Certification Boards (ARDMS).

Attendance is required at one of the sessions for any new student interested in pursuing an A.A.S. degree in diagnostic medical sonography beginning with the fall 2018 semester. Information sessions will discuss class expectations, success tips, student materials and supplies and class registration.

Information sessions will be held on the following dates:

Monday, Jan. 29

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Wednesday, March 28

Monday, April 23

All sessions will be held at 4 p.m. in the Main Building Auditorium, room M229, located on the college’s Main Campus at 501 College Drive in Charlottesville.

Sessions are free and are open to the public. Advance registration is required. To register for an information session, or learn more about the program, visit www.pvcc.edu/sonography.