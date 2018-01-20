UVa Men's & Women's Squash Split Doubleheaders

University of Virginia Athletics Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.- The Virginia men’s and women’s squash teams captured 9-0 victories against Richmond and Georgetown, respectively, after both teams suffered a loss to Drexel at the McArthur Squash Center on Saturday (Jan. 20) in Charlottesville, Va. The No. 13 Cavalier women’s team fell to No. 9 Drexel, 6-3, while the No. 14 Virginia men’s team dropped the match, 5-4, to the No. 9 Dragons.

“Both teams turned in tremendous efforts this afternoon,” head coach Mark Allen said. “We played at the level of the top ten teams, where we think we can be at the end of the season, and although we would have rather come away with wins, we are going to count these losses as evidence of great positive progress. I want to highlight a superior individual performance from senior captain Mason Blake, who delivered a 3-0 win in his final home match against varsity competition, as well as outstanding performances from our first years, who gave us a total of four wins in the top ten between the two matches against Drexel. On the whole, what I take from today is even more evidence of how resilient we are. After a less than stellar result in our matches against Princeton, we went back, regrouped and put in the hard work to make today a great day for both squads. Things are trending in the right direction as we move into a crucial set of matches in Boston this coming weekend.”

In the men’s match against Drexel, senior Mason Blake (Philadelphia, Pa.) captured a 3-0 win in position two against Atticus Kelly with a score of 11-7, 13-11, 11-9. Freshman William Braff (Locust Valley, N.Y.) defeated Noel Solomon, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 13-11, in position six, while freshman Matthew Katz (Baltimore, Md.) defeated Mostafa Aboul Makrim in position seven, 12-10, 4-11, 12-10, 11-7. Freshman David Brenman (Philadelphia, Pa.) recorded the team’s last win in position nine, topping Will Grady 11-7, 11-8, 11-5.

In the women’s match against the Dragons, sophomore Tara Arya (Cupertino, Calif.) captured position five with an 8-11, 12-10, 11-3, 17-15 win against Ona Prokes. Freshman Giovanna Veigo de Almeida (Belo Horizonte, Brazil) recorded her first victory in a Cavalier uniform, defeating Stephanie Ryan, 11-4, 11-1, 11-3, in position eight, while sophomore Isabelle Ezratty (Greenwich, Conn.) topped Emma MacGillivray in position nine, 9-11, 16-14, 11-9, 11-7.

Both Virginia teams captured 9-0 wins in their second match of the day, in addition to recording 3-0 victories on all nine courts. The men’s team defeated Richmond for the second time this season, previously playing the Spiders on November 19, while the women’s team defeated Georgetown.

The Cavaliers will return to action on Friday (Jan. 26) against Brown in Providence, R.I.

Women: No. 9 Drexel def. No. 13 Virginia 6-3

No. 1 Anna Hughes def. Emily Woodworth 11-3, 12-10, 11-8

No. 2 Hayley Hughes def. Carey Danforth 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 11-6

No. 3 Ryan Morgan def. Julia Thompson 11-4, 11-7, 11-3

No. 4 Hannah Blatt def. Annie Tyson 11-4, 11-6, 11-9

No. 5 Tara Arya def. Ona Prokes 8-11, 12-10, 11-3, 17-15

No. 6 Fiona Power def. Sarah Doss 9-11, 8-11, 11-6, 11-6, 12-10

No. 7 Apoorva Addepalli def. Madeleine Mayhew 12-10, 10-12, 14-12, 5-11, 11-7

No. 8 Giovanna Veigo de Almeida def. Stephanie Ryan 11-4, 11-1, 11-3

No. 9 Isabelle Ezratty def. Emma Macgillivray 9-11, 16-14, 11-9, 11-7

Men: No. 9 Drexel def. No. 14 Virginia 5-4

No. 1 Lucas Rousselet def. Toby Hansford 11-8, 11-0, 11-2

No. 2 Mason Blake def. Atticus Kelly 11-7, 13-11, 11-9

No. 3 Bransten Ming def. Jarett Odrich 11-8, 11-5, 11-5,

No. 4 Nathaniel Fry def. Grayson Bubrosky 11-9, 11-4, 11-7

No. 5 Josh Hughes def. Henry Woodworth 11-4, 11-7, 11-4

No. 6 William Braff def. Noel Solomon 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 13-11

No. 7 Mattew Katz def. Mostafa Aboul Makarim 12-10, 4-11, 12-10, 11-7

No. 8 Royston Raymond def. Killian Bubrosky 11-8, 11-2, 11-8

No. 9 David Brenman def. Will Grady 11-7, 11-8, 11-5

Women: No. 13 Virginia def. No. 35 Georgetown 9-0

No. 1 Carey Danforth def. Maddy Forbess 11-2, 11-3, 11-3

No. 2 Annie Tyson def. Brooke Miller 11-5, 11-2, 11-5

No. 3 Giovanna Veigo def. Almeida def. Elle Santry 11-2, 11-2, 11-4

No. 4 Sara Keene def. Caroline Johnston 11-2, 11-5, 11-8

No. 5 Eleanor Carroll def. Jane Hopkins 11-1, 11-1, 11-4

No. 6 Lois Lo def. Grace Alburger 11-3, 11-6, 11-3

No. 7 Isabel Stack def. Isabella Sodi 11-5, 11-3, 11-4

No. 8 Candace Craig def. Megan Nilles 11-7, 11-4, 11-4

No. 9 Grey Sylvester def. Kaleigh O’Connor 11-5, 11-3, 11-5

Men: No. 14 Virginia def. Richmond 9-0

No. 1 Grayson Bubrosky def. William Remsen 11-2, 11-3, 11-4

No. 2 Matthew Katz def. Morgan Simmonds 11-3, 11-4, 11-5

No. 3 Killian Bubrosky def. Jackson McAtee 11-5, 11-3, 11-6

No. 4 David Brenman def. Francis Gowen 11-4, 11-8, 11-6

No. 5 Harrison Kapp def. Bennett Gains 11-2, 11-7, 11-3

No. 6 Andrew Braff def. Rick McRae 11-4, 11-5, 11-2

No. 7 James Dudzik def. Reed Burke 11-4, 11-5, 11-3

No. 8 Christian Kohlmeyer def. Daniel Beyer 11-1, 11-4, 11-2

No. 9 Max Novick def. Daniel Beyer 11-1, 11-2, 11-3