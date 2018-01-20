Undisclosed Getaway Destination Attracts People Looking to Unplug from Technology

A new getaway destination in central Virginia forces people to unplug from technology, work, and basically the entire outside world.

But there's one catch - guests don't find out where this destination is until just one day before their stay.

The secret space – which is near Shenandoah National Park in Greene County – allows people to relax and get back in touch with their surroundings.

“This is all about relaxing, rejuvenating, being in solitude,” says Sydney Carrier, the site’s manager.

Far into the woods, in an undisclosed place, people are flocking to a destination that forces them to detach from the outside world and talk to each other. Inside a 150-square-foot trailer, there's no TV or internet.

“The number one thing to do when you get here is go ahead, put your cell phones in the box, and disconnect,” says Carrier.

Although visitors find out the exact location of this getaway on the day before their stay via a text message, they have to keep the address a secret from others.

“It takes that little bit of planning out of the equation so that you can't overthink it,” says Carrier.

The property includes 20 mini trailers - some for two people, while others can fit four guests. Each comes with a bed, kitchen, bathroom, and a campfire outside. When making a reservation, you must include why you wish to come to this getaway so that staffers can personalize the room for your visit.

“A lot of anniversaries, a lot of birthdays, we've had someone that put on their reason for their getaway that they were coming here to have some solitude to write their vows for their wedding,” says Carrier.

The idea is to take visitors back to a time before technology - or to just have a nice, relaxing vacation.

“We are very much living in a world of over-committed, over-connected people who need to get back to solitude from time to time to rejuvenate and reconnect,” says Carrier.

This is the third of three getaway locations like this one in the country. The other two are near Boston and New York.