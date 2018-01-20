Art Exhibit Showcasing Raw Emotions to Recent Events Opens at The Bridge

A University of Virginia alumnus is shedding light on the events of the past year and a half with a new art exhibit. On Saturday, January 20, the Solidarity Cards Project had its opening night at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative.

It was started by Destinee Wright a year and a half ago in response to the 2016 presidential election when she noticed that people in central Virginia had strong views about the results and decided to document those raw emotions.

She started asking people to write down their thoughts on a notecard, and had been collecting responses to national events ever since.

“It's so exciting to finally see it come together,” says Wright. “And I'm so grateful to all of the hands that were in this project. I have some friends who helped out, some of the people who allowed me to come into their classrooms are here supporting the project. It's amazing to see how it came together."

The exhibit will be on display all week, and Wright says she plans to do more shows in the future.