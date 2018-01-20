Fire Crews Respond to Kitchen Fire on Madison Avenue

The scene of the fire on Madison Avenue

Fire crews from both Albemarle County and Charlottesville are out near Preston Avenue on Saturday night in response to a report of a kitchen fire.

Crews responded to the call a little after 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, to a house on Madison Avenue.

Two people live in the house, but neither was home at the time. Fire crews rescued a dog from the home, which was taken to an emergency veterinarian. A cat that was in the home was reportedly found dead upon crews' entry.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, Madison Avenue remains closed to the public until the fire marshal allows all of the trucks to exit the street.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.