Parents Attend Workshop to Prepare for Children's College Education

Parents in central Virginia are getting a head start on planning for their child’s college education.

Parents with children making the transition from middle school to high school were focused on “The Road to College” workshop at Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in downtown Charlottesville. They learned ways to make sure their child is successful and learned ways to navigate the process of making sure they have more control of the high school years.

“The workshop was created thinking about what would I want our ninth graders coming into school to sort of have in their pockets to be ready for high school and to be successful high school students that as they're preparing for the college process and the college applications,” says Sara Johnson, the head of the Renaissance School.

Another workshop is planned for February 17 at the Crozet branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library. You can sign up by visiting the Renaissance School website.