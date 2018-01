Brendan Casey won the men's 1000 free with a time of 9:09.90

UVa senior Cece Williams won the women's 1000 yard freestyle with a time of 9:57.82

UVa honored its nine seniors before the meet against UNC

The Virginia men's and women's swimming & diving teams both earned victories against North Carolina on Senior Day at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.

The 8th ranked UVa women defeated the Tar Heels 196-104, while the #23 UVa men defeated UNC 192.5-101.5.

The Cavaliers will be back in action at the ACC Championships in February.