CASPCA Warns Pet Owners of Canine Flu

Humans are not the only ones battling flu season in Virginia. Dogs are also susceptible to becoming infected with a canine flu.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says there have been not yet been any reported cases in Virginia, but the shelter's veterinarian still recommends vaccinating your pet if they are frequently exposed to other dogs.

“There is a vaccine available, and if your dog is at risk - and that would be, again, dogs that are gonna be in group situations, boarding facilities, doggy daycare, or traveling to other states - then it would be a good thing to speak with your veterinarian about,” says Kristen Scheller, director of veterinary services at the CASPCA.

The dog flu does not affect humans.

The CASPCA recommends taking your dog to the vet if you see signs of nasal discharge, coughing, or if it’s acting lethargic