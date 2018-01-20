Va. Lawmakers Weigh in On Effects of Government Shutdown

Day one of the government shutdown is already affecting Virginia.

Lawmakers who represent the commonwealth in Washington, D.C., and Richmond are responding to the shutdown's impacts.

As Saturday, January 20, the first day of the shutdown, comes to a close, Virginians are already feeling the effects of the Senate failing to pass a budget resolution to fund the government.

For example, a number of federal workers are unable to work or are on the job and not getting paid. Plus, some federal buildings are closed. Shenandoah National Park is open, but facilities inside the park are not.

The House of Representatives passed a short-term spending bill on Thursday, January 18, for which 5th District Republican Congressman Tom Garrett voted in favor.

Now, Garrett is blaming Senate Democrats for the shutdown. Garrett says he's in favor of extending the Children’s Health Insurance Plan now and that the Deferred Action for Children Arrivals can be addressed down the road before it expires in March.

Democratic Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner blame Republicans for the shutdown and say they want to extend both CHIP and DACA now.

“There’s nothing in the bill the House passed that the Senators that voted to shut down the government said they opposed, so it’s really flummoxing and disheartening,” says Garrett.

Kaine has differing ideas on the reasons behind the shutdown.

“We are in the middle of a Trump shutdown last night,” says Kaine. “The Trump shutdown is due to the inability of the Republican Party to do basic governing like making a budget, something that everybody does at their own house.”

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is weighing in on the shutdown saying Virginia's economy is "uniquely exposed to what happens in Washington." His statement goes on to say that "this shutdown puts Virginia jobs and economic activity at risk."

Congressman Garrett says the House has also passed a number of long-term budgets that the Senate has not taken up. He's unsure when a long-term bill will pass.