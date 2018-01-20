Cause of Augusta County's Red Roof Inn Fire Still Unknown

The investigation into the cause of the Red Roof Inn fire near Staunton has been closed without determining a cause or origin.

The Augusta County Fire Department says the fire started in the northwestern corner of the building, but fire crews weren't able to find the exact room.

There were reports of some guests not hearing the smoke detectors, but the fire chief says the pull station was never activated and the alarm would have only sounded in rooms with smoke in them.

The chief says if new information is discovered, they could reopen the investigation.