Gordonsville Police Investigating Armed Robbery at 7-Eleven

Gordonsville Police Department Press Release:

On 1/20/2018 at approximately 0400 HRS the Gordonsville Police Department, with the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to an armed robbery located at the 7-Eleven in the Town of Gordonsville. Upon arrival on scene it was reported by the store clerk that one black male accompanied by two unknown ethnicity males entered the 7-Eleven armed with an unknown caliber handgun and forced the clerk to open the register.

The clerk complied and an unknown sum of money was taken. The three males then fled on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

The Gordonsville Police asks anyone with information to this crime please contact the Gordonsville Police Department at (540) 832-2234 or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1200 and speak with Sergeant Sprouse or Investigator Pontious.