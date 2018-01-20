Public Invited to Pantops Area Master Plan Kickoff Meeting

Albemarle County News Press Release:

Please join us as we begin the process of updating the Pantops Area Master Plan. A presentation on the master planning process will be followed by a breakout session where attendees can view maps of the Pantops area, interact with County Staff, and provide feedback about their vision for the future of Pantops.

This kickoff meeting is the first in a series of monthly meetings to update the Master Plan that will be held through June. Each monthly meeting will focus on a specific aspect of the master plan, including land use, transportation, parks and greenways, and economic development.

A full schedule can be found on the "Get Involved" tab on the project site, www.albemarle.org/pantops.

The current version of the master plan can be found here.