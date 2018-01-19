Quantcast

Friday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Western Albemarle HS Student Section Western Albemarle HS Student Section
Elisabeth Coffman scored a game-high 16 points for WAHS Elisabeth Coffman scored a game-high 16 points for WAHS
Alex Markopoulos scores for STAB Alex Markopoulos scores for STAB

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 60, Monticello 48
Blue Ridge 76, Hargrave Military 60
Broadway 56, Fort Defiance 52
Culpeper 68, Brentsville 41
East Rockingham 50, Stuarts Draft 36
Harrisonburg 69, Turner Ashby 53
Louisa 78, Orange County 70
Madison County 75, Luray 60
Page County 69, Buffalo Gap 46
Powhatan 57, Fluvanna 46
Riverheads 67, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 53
Rockbridge County 58, Waynesboro 52
Spotswood 72, Handley 67
STAB 66, Highland 50
St. Christopher's 57, Fork Union Prep 48
Western Albemarle 50, Charlottesville 47
William Monroe 69,  Warren County 57
Woodberry Forest 46, ChristChurch 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 47, Monticello 43
Buffalo Gap 65, Page County 55
East Rockingham 50, Stuarts Draft 36
Fort Defiance 46, Broadway 34
Harrisonburg 59, Turner Ashby 51
Louisa 48, Orange County 36
Luray 45, Madison County 44
Powhatan 34, Fluvanna County 28
Riverheads 47, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 39
STAB 53, St. Catherine's 40
Tandem Friends School 36, Quantico 30
Veritas Christian Academy 61, Covenant School 55
Western Albemarle 37, Charlottesville 33
William Monroe 57, Warren County 31
Wilson Memorial 75, R.E. Lee-Staunton 43