Augusta Health Petitioning Anthem

It's a first for the community hospital in Fishersville. Augusta Health is petitioning Anthem.

Anthem has admitted to paying Augusta Health less than neighboring hospitals for years, according to the petition.

The hospital says they're being forced out of network for demanding fair compensation. The hospital’s Vice President Mark Larosa says the petition, which already has more than two thousand signatures in two days, is giving a voice to patients and personnel.

"It gives a place for the community to demonstrate their concern and how important Augusta Health is. It gives a place for people who have said I want to help. I want to make a difference. And this is a ways that they can do that,” Larosa said.

