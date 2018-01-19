Skyline Drug Task Force Makes Several Waynesboro Meth Arrests

Release from Waynesboro Police Department:

On 13 January, 2018, Waynesboro Police arrested 43 year old Michael Jason Hoke of Waynesboro for six felony drug violations. Hoke was charge with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of drugs within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

The charges stemmed from a task force investigation which revealed that Hoke was selling methamphetamine from his residence near Berkley Glenn Elementary School in Waynesboro. Hoke is being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.

Waynesboro, Va. – On 17 January, 2018, members of the Skyline Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 700 block of Malcolm Avenue in the City of Waynesboro. During the search, officers recovered over an ounce of methamphetamine (with an approximate street value of $1500) and various items of evidence that are indicative of the distribution of methamphetamine.

As a result, police arrested 29 year old Jessica Nichole Kidd and 45 year old Sheila Marie Dawson, both of Waynesboro.

Each was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Both arrestees were transported to Middle River Regional Jail. Dawson was released on bond and Kidd is currently being held without bond.