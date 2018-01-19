Charlottesville Bus Driver Training Program Expands Outside City

The GO Driver program is expanding outside the city

A Charlottesville program, known for churning out much-needed, quality bus drivers, is now expanding outside city limits - thanks to a new partnership with Albemarle County Public Schools.

Charlottesville's GO Driver bus driver training program has been going strong since 2014. Now, for the first time ever, people who live outside the city can take advantage of this free program.

“That was the greatest experience ever in my life,” says Sayed Shasafi, who completed the program.

Since 2014, more than 60 people - including Sayed Shasafi - have completed Charlottesville's GO (Growing Opportunity) Driver training program, which is a five-week free program that prepares people to drive commercial vehicles.

“This GO Driver program was incredible and it really helped us a lot and it just took us from a zero to the level where I’m able to do anything as a bus driver in the bus,” says Shasafi.

Each cycle of classes, funded through state and federal grants, has between 6-10 students. Now, two of those slots are reserved for people who live outside the city.

“We do, for the first time, have non-city residents - and non-city can be Albemarle County, it can be Nelson County, Greene, Fluvanna, it doesn't have to be just Albemarle County,” says Hollie Lee, Charlottesville’s chief of workforce development.

Albemarle County Public Schools says it’s always in need of more bus drivers, so this partnership with the city was a perfect fit.

“We have about 170 drivers - we're six drivers short right now - but we’re always looking for good, qualified folks that enjoy being around kids,” says Jim Foley, the transportation director for ACPS.

The program does not guarantee employment, but past results are promising for those who wish to secure a job as a bus driver.



“We’ve put approximately 60 people through GO Driver and all of the individuals who successfully completed the program were offered employment with at least one of the transit agencies here in the area,” says Lee.

The city hopes this program continues to grow.

“Our hope is really to encourage more employer partners and localities to partner with us because there’s a high demand for bus drivers in general,” says Lee.

The next training cycle is set to take place in April.

Applications are due to Charlottesville's Downtown Business Center on Wednesday, January 24, at 4 p.m.