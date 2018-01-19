Senator Kaine Discusses Details of Possible Government Shutdown

Virginia's two senators say Congress should work through the weekend to avert a government shutdown and reach a long-term spending deal.

On Friday, January 19, Senator Tim Kaine addressed reporters about why he is still a no vote on the continuing resolution to keep things going.

Senator Kaine says he would support a short-term funding resolution so Congress can get to work this weekend.

But if that's not happening, his vote is no.

The four-week, government-wide funding bill passed the House of Representatives on Thursday, January 18, but the bill has yet to pass in the Senate. If Senate fails to pass the bill, Kaine says a shutdown would be felt by federal workers living in Virginia.

He adds that the proposed legislation does not address hurricane relief in Texas and Florida, opioid treatment, and protection for about 700,000 younger immigrants from being deported. However, Kaine says he's willing to compromise.

“Virtually every issue that's on the table has already been discussed,” says Kaine. “We have a compromise ready to go and it's really just about a matter of making the decision and doing this final budget instead of kicking it down the road."

A vote on the Senate floor has not yet been slated for Friday. Kaine's spokesperson says they are all waiting for the call from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Last night, 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett voted yes on the plan in the House. Garrett said elected officials should think freely on the issue.