Dom Manilla Earns 'Homecoming' Win at Boar's Head Sports Club

Manilla gets a hug after ODU beat UVa 5-2 on Thursday

Thursday night was a homecoming of sorts for Old Dominion women's tennis head coach Dom Manilla.

The 2003 Western Albemarle graduate is the son of Ron Manilla, who is the Tennis Tournament Director at the Boar's Head.

Dom Manilla is in his 7th season of coaching at his alma mater ODU.

"Coming back here feels good," says Manilla. "I grew up here. I played here. Hours on these courts as a kid, where you dream about doing things like this. So that felt pretty cool."